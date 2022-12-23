Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ares Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ARCC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

