Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.46 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

