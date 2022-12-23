Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AVUS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $81.26.

