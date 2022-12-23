Bridge Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $82.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

