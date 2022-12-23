J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $264,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

