D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Paul J. Romanowski Sells 30,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE DHI opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
