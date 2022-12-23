D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Paul J. Romanowski Sells 30,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

