Bridge Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

