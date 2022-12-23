Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 294.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 685.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

