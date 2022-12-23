iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

