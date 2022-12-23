Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

