Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.