Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $24.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

