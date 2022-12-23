1,598 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,598 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

