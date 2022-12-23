Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.