Bridge Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.83 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

