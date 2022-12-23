Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 949 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

