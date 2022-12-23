The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Raised by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

