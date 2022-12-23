My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

