My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $149.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.