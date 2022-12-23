Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,234 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.40 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

