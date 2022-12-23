Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

