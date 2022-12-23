My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $531.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.73 and a 200 day moving average of $492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

