Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,268 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

