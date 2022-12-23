Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,268 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PARA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.