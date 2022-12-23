Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

