Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $531.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

