Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.