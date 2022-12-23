My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

