Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

