Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 66.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average is $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

