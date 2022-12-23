Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $312.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

