My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 303.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 95.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 627,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.