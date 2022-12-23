Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 397 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $263.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

