Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Fortive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.94 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

