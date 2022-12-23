Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 597 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

