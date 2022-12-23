My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 51.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 141.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.