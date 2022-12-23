Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,801 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,920 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $18,467,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.58 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.