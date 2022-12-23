Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

