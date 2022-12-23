Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

NYSE:SYK opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.