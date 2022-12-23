Next Capital Management LLC Buys 6,908 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 8.9 %

TSLA opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.26 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.66.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.