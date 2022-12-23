Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average of $283.38.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

