The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

