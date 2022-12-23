J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.80. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

