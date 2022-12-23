Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

