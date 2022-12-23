Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day moving average is $296.75. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

