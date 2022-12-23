LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.26 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

