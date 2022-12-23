Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

