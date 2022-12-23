981 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $332.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

