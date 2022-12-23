Corsicana & Co. Sells 225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corsicana & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.