Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

