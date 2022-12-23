Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 164.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 322,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.